Maharashtra Minister Bats For Vande Bharat Train from Nagpur to Hyderabad

Maharashtra cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding the Vande Bharat Express train be started from Nagpur to Hyderabad.

The four districts of Nagpur, Gondia, Bhandara and Chandrapur from Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region have good trade business with Hyderabad in Telangana, Mungantiwar said in the letter, as per a release issued by the Chandrapur district information office on Wednesday.

Although there are currently 22 trains running on the Nagpur-Hyderabad route, there must be a fast train to cover this distance of 575 km, stated Mungantiwar, who is also the guardian minister of Gondia and Chandrapur districts, he said.

There is a need to start the Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Hyderabad as soon as possible for the convenience of tourists, traders and entrepreneurs coming to this area, the minister said.

If the government starts the Vande Bharat Express, the four districts in Vidarbha will be benefitted, he said.

All You Need to Know About Vande Bharat Express

Indian Railways plan to operate 75 new Vande Bharat trains by August 15 next year. The Railways is aiming to manufacture 6-7 Vande Bharat trains every month.

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on 15 February, 2019 on the New Delhi Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, a Railways Production unit, has been the force behind a completely in-house design and manufacture, computer modelling and working with a large number of suppliers for system integration in just 18 months.

The train comprises AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car compartments and will offer facilities such as sliding doors, personalized reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, CCTV cameras, reclining facility and comfortable seats.

In the new Vande Bharat train, the safety and convenience features for passengers have been improved.

The biggest safety addition in the upgraded Vande Bharat trains will be the support of the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach to prevent signal passing at danger (SPAD) cases and unsafe situations arising due to overspeeding and train collisions in station areas.

