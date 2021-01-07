News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Appears Before Court in Money Laundering Case
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Appears Before Court in Money Laundering Case

File photo of Chhagan Bhujbal (ANI)

File photo of Chhagan Bhujbal (ANI)

As the case was assigned to a new court recently, special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, S H Sathbhai, had sought appearance of the accused, a lawyer said.

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal appeared before a court here on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate. As the case was assigned to a new court recently, special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, S H Sathbhai, had sought appearance of the accused, a lawyer said.

The senior NCP leader is facing the case in connection with the contract for the construction of state guest house 'Maharashtra Sadan' in Delhi and the Kalina land-grabbing case in Mumbai. ED has alleged that Bhujbal awarded contracts to a private firm allegedly in return for kickbacks for himself and his family. He and his nephew Sameer Bhujbal channeled the ill-gotten money into shell companies, the agency has claimed.

Bhujbal was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2018, almost two years after his arrest.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...