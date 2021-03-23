india

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Tests Positive for Covid-19 for Second Time

File photo of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

Munde, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12, 2020. Taking to Twitter, Munde said he got infected for second time.

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the second time he got infected by the virus. Munde, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Munde wrote late on Tuesday night in Marathi that he had tested positive for coronavirus for the second time. “I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves checked. There is nothing to worry about. Everyone should wear a mask, follow social distances and take care of themselves,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister and his wife had taken a first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus at the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai on March 11.

“Her COVID-19 test came out positive on Monday night. She has been quarantined at `Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister,” said an official. Two day ago, her son and state Tourism Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, got infected by the virus.

Last time, when Munde had got infected, it was after attending a state cabinet meeting and taken part in the NCP’s foundation day event two days ago. He had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.

first published:March 23, 2021, 23:44 IST
