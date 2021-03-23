Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Tests Positive for Covid-19 for Second Time

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the second time he got infected by the virus. Munde, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Munde wrote late on Tuesday night in Marathi that he had tested positive for coronavirus for the second time. “I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves checked. There is nothing to worry about. Everyone should wear a mask, follow social distances and take care of themselves,” he said.

माझी आज दुसऱ्यांदा कोरोना चाचणी positive आली आहे.गेल्या काही दिवसात माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्या सर्वांनी आपली तपासणी करून घ्यावी ही विनंती.मी डॉक्टरांच्या सल्ल्यानुसार काळजी घेत आहे. काळजी करण्यासारखं काही नाही.सर्वांनी मास्क वापरावा,सोशल डिस्टन्सचे पालन करावे व स्वतःची काळजी घ्यावी.— Dhananjay Munde (@dhananjay_munde) March 23, 2021

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister and his wife had taken a first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus at the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai on March 11.

“Her COVID-19 test came out positive on Monday night. She has been quarantined at `Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister,” said an official. Two day ago, her son and state Tourism Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, got infected by the virus.

Last time, when Munde had got infected, it was after attending a state cabinet meeting and taken part in the NCP’s foundation day event two days ago. He had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.