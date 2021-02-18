Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil Tests Covid Positive Two Days After Birthday Celebration with Party Workers

Senior cabinet minister and Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Thursday announced that he was tested positive for Covid-19. The announcement comes two days after the minister celebrated his birthday at the party headquarters in Mumbai where party workers had gathered in large numbers.

"I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and self-isolate," Patil said in a tweet today.

He also tweeted that he was working virtually. Several leaders of NCP wished him on the social media timeline for a speedy recovery.

Jayant Patil had celebrated his birthday with much fanfare in Mumbai, just two days ago. Hundreds of party workers had gathered at NCP headquarter at Ballard Estate. People walked in with bouquets, cakes. He had thanked the party workers for showering so much love on him.

Incidentally, 12 hours prior to the celebration, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had expressed concern about the 'alarming rise' in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. He had also advised people to strictly maintain social distancing, and to wear masks in public places.

Maharashtra has been consistently reporting over 3000 cases on a daily basis since the last few days. The spread of Covid in semi urban and rural areas, particularly in Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, has been a cause of concern.

A few days ago, another Maharashtra minister Rajendra Shingane had tested positive. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has recently recovered from Covid.