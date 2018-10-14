English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Minister Says Online Liquor Sale to be Allowed, Then Backtracks
The minister, reportedly fearing backlash over the announcement from Opposition parties and anti-liquor activists, later said only a proposal had been received.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Mumbai: A Maharashtra minister on Sunday said the BJP-led government had decided to allow online sale and home delivery of liquor in the state, but later stated that only a proposal in this regard had been received.
“We want to curb the instances of drunken driving. Allowing home delivery of liquor will help in this," excise minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Sunday morning, without elaborating as to when the decision would come into effect.
However, apparently fearing backlash over the announcement from Opposition parties and anti-liquor activists, the minister later said that only a proposal had been received.
“We have a received an application requesting framing of a policy for purchase of liquor online from home. However, the government has not thought about it, nor there has been any policy (framed),” Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur.
He also said his department recently took action against 35 liquor shops in the state for providing foreign liquor at customers' doorstep by taking orders through certain WhatsApp groups.
Earlier, a senior official in the excise department had told PTI that increasing the revenue was also a prime objective behind the decision to allow online sale of liquor.
The government is losing sizable excise tax due to closure of around 3,000 liquor outlets located near the highways owing to the Supreme Court's order, he said. Also, the reduction in prices of petrol and diesel earlier this month has caused some strain on the state's treasury, the official had added.
“We want to curb the instances of drunken driving. Allowing home delivery of liquor will help in this," excise minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Sunday morning, without elaborating as to when the decision would come into effect.
However, apparently fearing backlash over the announcement from Opposition parties and anti-liquor activists, the minister later said that only a proposal had been received.
“We have a received an application requesting framing of a policy for purchase of liquor online from home. However, the government has not thought about it, nor there has been any policy (framed),” Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur.
He also said his department recently took action against 35 liquor shops in the state for providing foreign liquor at customers' doorstep by taking orders through certain WhatsApp groups.
Earlier, a senior official in the excise department had told PTI that increasing the revenue was also a prime objective behind the decision to allow online sale of liquor.
The government is losing sizable excise tax due to closure of around 3,000 liquor outlets located near the highways owing to the Supreme Court's order, he said. Also, the reduction in prices of petrol and diesel earlier this month has caused some strain on the state's treasury, the official had added.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Chris Evans Discloses His Last Scene as Captain America, Says it Was Something Really Stupid
- Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Shares Her #MeToo Moment: Memories of the Torment Still Haunt Me
- Kriti Sanon Questions Veracity of Anonymous #MeToo Stories
- We Are a Very Difficult Team to Beat, Says India Coach Constantine
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...