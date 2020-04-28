Maharashtra Minister Says Will Not Tolerate Attacks on Police Enforcing Covid-19 Lockdown
State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's comments came a day after a police team was pelted with stones when security personnel went to verify a report about a religious gathering being held at a place of worship in Bidkin village in Aurangabad.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said attacks on policemen enforcing lockdown will not be tolerated, warning of strict action against those engaging in such acts.
His comments came a day after a police team was pelted with stones when the security personnel went to verify a report about a religious gathering being held at a place of worship in Bidkin village in Aurangabad district.
A police official sustained minor injuries in the incident following which 15 people were taken into custody.
"The police are strictly implementing lockdown and social distancing in view of the coronavirus. The home ministry is keeping close watch on the rising attacks on the police," Deshmukh said in a tweet.
He said 535 people have been arrested in connection with 159 incidents of attacks on policemen in parts of the state so far.
"Orders have been issued to take the strictest action against such attackers," he added.
