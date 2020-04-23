Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Undergoing Treatment at Mumbai Hospital

The minister is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, the official said.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 11:07 PM IST
Maharashtra Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Undergoing Treatment at Mumbai Hospital
A healthcare worker checks his colleague's temperature in Mumbai. (Reuters)

A Maharashtra minister has tested coronavirus positive, a health official said on Thursday. The minister is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, the official added.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres