Maharashtra Minister, Woman With Whom he has Two Kids, Agree to Settle Defamation Case

Maharashtra Minister for Social Justice Dhananjay Munde and a woman, with whom he was in a relationship earlier and has two children, informed Bombay High Court that they have decided to settle their disputes before a mediator. Munde had, in December, filed a defamation suit in the High Court seeking an order restraining the woman from posting his private pictures and videos on her social media accounts.

Munde, in his suit, claimed the woman had uploaded several such photos. The HC, on December 16, in an interim order, directed the woman to not post any private photos or videos of the plaintiff (Munde) on her social media accounts.

On January 28, when the plea came up for hearing before a single bench of Justice A K Menon, the minister and the woman's advocates told the court the two had decided to settle their disputes out of court through mediation. The two parties tendered their consent terms agreeing to the appointment of V K Tahilramani, former Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, as mediator.

Justice Menon accepted the same and requested the mediator to fix a preliminary meeting. The interim relief granted by HC in December directing the woman to not post any private photos and videos of herself and Munde on her social media accounts shall continue till further orders.

The woman's sister had earlier this month lodged a rape complaint against Munde. She, however, later withdrew the complaint.