Maharashtra Minor ‘Raped’ on Railway Premises; 2 Police Stations Refuse FIR Citing Jurisdiction

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man in a railway premises in Ulhasnagar town in Thane district in Maharashtra on Friday night, Railway Police Commissioner Qaisar Khalid said on Sunday, adding that the accused identified as Shrikant Gaikwad alias Dada was arrested on Saturday. The incident took place a day after a 34-year-old woman died after she was brutally raped in Mumbai suburb Sakinaka.

According to the Railway Police Commissioner, the girl was on a skywalk at the Ulhasnagar railway station along with her two female friends while returning home from Shirdi when the accused threatened her and forcefully dragged her to an isolated place in railway premises and allegedly raped her.

In the morning, she somehow managed to escape from there and informed her family about the whole incident. After this, the victim along with her family reached the nearest Hill Line police station to file complaint, but was asked to go to Vithalwadi police station on the ground that the crime did not take place in their jurisdiction.

After reaching the suggested police station, the victim’s family was again told that if this matter has happened in the railway station premises, then they should go to Kalyan GRP.

A case was finally registered by Kalyan GRP after the victim’s family approached welfare GRP police station. With the help of a CCTV installed at the station, the accused was arrested on Saturday evening, Railway Police Commissioner Khalid said, adding that many cases have already been filed against the accused Gaikwad in several police stations of Thane.

“A forensic team has collected evidences from the spot and investigation is going on in the matter. In this case, we have constituted a team for investigation and a woman officer of PI level is leading it," Khalid added.

This comes after a 34-year-old woman was found lying unconscious at Khairani Road in Saki Naka area on September 9 after allegedly being raped. She later died during the treatment at a city hospital, said Mumbai Police on Saturday. A Special Investigative Team (SIT) team led by ACP Jyotsna Rasam will probe the brutal rape and murder of the victim.

As per the preliminary probe, the woman had been raped and assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts, an official said, adding that the incident had taken place inside a tempo parked on the roadside in suburban Saki Naka. The accused has been sent to police custody till September 21.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here