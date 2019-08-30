Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Announced at mahresult.nic.in; How to Check

All the students who have applied for Maharashtra Class 10 Supplementary Exams 2019 can check their results on the MSBSHSE's official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Announced at mahresult.nic.in; How to Check
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Loading...

Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019. According to various sources, the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2019 for Supplementary Exams announced on the MSBSHSE's official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra state board has already released the Class 12 Supplementary Exam Result 2019, where a total of 23.17 per cent students passed the supplementary examination 2019. The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam Result 2019 was declared on June 8, 2019.

The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exams were conducted from July 17 to July 30. As per reports, the Maharashtra Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 is expected to be released by 11am. The students can alternatively check their results at sscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Here’s How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC Supplementary Result 2019’

Step 3: On clicking, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the log-in page, sign-in using your roll number and required details

Step 5: The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 will be displayed online

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram