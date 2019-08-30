Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Announced at mahresult.nic.in; How to Check

Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019. According to various sources, the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2019 for Supplementary Exams announced on the MSBSHSE's official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra state board has already released the Class 12 Supplementary Exam Result 2019, where a total of 23.17 per cent students passed the supplementary examination 2019. The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam Result 2019 was declared on June 8, 2019.

The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exams were conducted from July 17 to July 30. As per reports, the Maharashtra Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 is expected to be released by 11am. The students can alternatively check their results at sscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Here’s How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC Supplementary Result 2019’

Step 3: On clicking, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the log-in page, sign-in using your roll number and required details

Step 5: The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 will be displayed online

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.