Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Released at mahresult.nic.in, Check Merit List

Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary Result 2019 | The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The Maharashtra 10th Supplementary result was declared by the MSBSHSE on its official website mahresult.nic.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Supply result 2019 can visit the official website to check their score. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary examination from July 17 to July 30. Students should keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy as they will be asked to enter their details such as registration number and roll number for checking MMaharashtra Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019.

As per a report in Business Standard, we have listed the passing percentage for Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019.

Maharashtra 10th Supplementary Result 2019: Pass Percentage

Pass Percentage 2019: 77.10 per cent

Pass Percentage 2018: 89. 41 per cent

Pass Percentage Boys: 72.18 per cent

Pass Percentage Girls: 82.82 per cent

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Know how to download MSBSHSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 link

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click submit to get Maharashtra Class 10 Supply Result 2019

Step 5: Download your Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 and take a printout for future use.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.