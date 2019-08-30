Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Released at mahresult.nic.in, Check Merit List
The Maharashtra 10th Supplementary result was declared by the MSBSHSE on its official website at mahresult.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary Result 2019 | The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The Maharashtra 10th Supplementary result was declared by the MSBSHSE on its official website mahresult.nic.in.
Candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Supply result 2019 can visit the official website to check their score. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary examination from July 17 to July 30. Students should keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy as they will be asked to enter their details such as registration number and roll number for checking MMaharashtra Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019.
As per a report in Business Standard, we have listed the passing percentage for Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019.
Maharashtra 10th Supplementary Result 2019: Pass Percentage
Pass Percentage 2019: 77.10 per cent
Pass Percentage 2018: 89. 41 per cent
Pass Percentage Boys: 72.18 per cent
Pass Percentage Girls: 82.82 per cent
Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Know how to download MSBSHSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 link
Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Click submit to get Maharashtra Class 10 Supply Result 2019
Step 5: Download your Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 and take a printout for future use.
