Maharashtra: MSRTC Workers Protest Outside Sharad Pawar's Residence, Meeting With NCP Leaders Underway

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers on Friday held protests outside NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s residence. Thousands of MSRTC workers have been on strike since November 2021 demanding that they be treated on par with the state government employees and that the cash-strapped transport corporation be merged with the government.

After the protests outside Pawar’s Silver Oak residence, a meeting with MSRTC workers and NCP leaders is underway, according to CNN-News18 reports.

The protests come a day after the Bombay High Court directed the striking workers of the MSRTC to resume duty by April 22, and also asked the corporation to not take any action against these employees.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik had on Wednesday said it would give the workers time till April 15 to resume duty. But on Thursday it extended the time for another week. “We will keep our constitutional ideals in mind that when it is a fight between the lion and the lamb, the lamb has to be protected," Chief Justice Datta said.

“We are extending the date till April 22. The workers should not repeat the offences in future. The court is also striving to arrive at a situation where there are no further deaths either by suicide or natural causes just because someone has lost their livelihood. We don’t want that. We want all the employees to return to work, the court said. By the extended date, those workers who resume duty remain protected, but those who don’t, do so at their own risk and peril," the court said.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab also assured that no action will be taken against the striking employees. The minister further said that the corporation has assured the court that it will roll back all the actions it had taken against workers during the strike. Hence, no action will be taken against those who rejoin duty by April 22, but the procedure will continue for workers against whom police action was taken, he reiterated.

The corporation had been giving pension and gratuity to MSRTC employees. If it has been irregular, it will try to pay the same on time, he said.

Shortly after the High Court’s order, thousands of MSRTC employees gathered at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai for a celebration. Employees, who have been on strike for over five months, danced, raised slogans and cried out of joy on learning about the court’s decision.

(With inputs from PTI)

