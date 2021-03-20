Mumbai's Daily Covid Cases Cross 3,000-mark, CM Uddhav Says Lockdown is an Option

As signs of second Covid wave became visible in Maharashtra with the state registering above 25,000 cases on Friday for the second consecutive day and Mumbai crossing 3,000 mark for the first time. CM Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that lockdown as an option to curb the surge is still an option.

“I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate like the last time,” Thackeray said in Nandurbar district, Times of India reported.

Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 3,55,897, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With 10 deaths since Thursday evening, the death toll increased to 11,565.

After the rising daily cases, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal announced doubling of daily testing capacity to 50,000 using random tests at crowded places.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 20,140. The recovery rate in the city is 91 per cent while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has increased to 0.56 per cent from 0.17 per cent a month ago.

Chahal directed all the government and private hospitals to increase beds for Covid patients. Meanwhile, police has started clampdown after reported crowd in Dadar market.

Hawkers have been banned in neighbouring Kalyan-Dombivli on the weekends to avoid crowding. Navi Mumbai recorded highest in six months at 347 while Panvel recorded seven month high at 238.

The state also account for the 65 percent of India’s Covid daily caseload. Dr Pradeep Awate of the Maharashtra Public Health Department said that the state has entered the second wave as the state has crossed the daily high of 25,000 cases.