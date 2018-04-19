English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018: 1856 Posts, Apply before 27th April 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th April 2018.
Screen grab of the official Maharashtra Municipal Service.
Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018 to fill 1856 vacancies for the post of Accountant/Auditor, Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer and Engineer has begun on the official website of Maharashtra Municipal Service - mahapariksha.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 -Visit the official website -https://www.mahapariksha.gov.in
Step 2 - Click on 'Instructions and login for Maharashtra Municipal Services Recruitment- 2018' on the right side of the home page
Step 3 - Click on 'Registration Login'
Step 4 - Click on Register and fill the form with required information to generate the Registration number and Password
Step 5 - Click on Login and enter your registration credentials
Step 6 - Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.mahapariksha.gov.in/OnlinePortal/regiDma
Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Accountant/Auditor - 528
Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer - 733
Civil Engineer - 367
Computer Engineer - 81
Electrical Engineer - 63
Hydraulics & Hygiene Engineer - 84
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be B.E. /B.Tech in Civil/ Electrical / Computer / Mechanical / Environment in case of Engineering posts.
For Tax and Accounts posts the applicant must possess a Commerce Degree.
For more information, the applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement as given below:
https://www.mahapariksha.gov.in/OnlinePortal/downloadRulesPDF/AdvtiseDMA
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 38 years.
Also Watch
How to apply for Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 -Visit the official website -https://www.mahapariksha.gov.in
Step 2 - Click on 'Instructions and login for Maharashtra Municipal Services Recruitment- 2018' on the right side of the home page
Step 3 - Click on 'Registration Login'
Step 4 - Click on Register and fill the form with required information to generate the Registration number and Password
Step 5 - Click on Login and enter your registration credentials
Step 6 - Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.mahapariksha.gov.in/OnlinePortal/regiDma
Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Accountant/Auditor - 528
Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer - 733
Civil Engineer - 367
Computer Engineer - 81
Electrical Engineer - 63
Hydraulics & Hygiene Engineer - 84
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be B.E. /B.Tech in Civil/ Electrical / Computer / Mechanical / Environment in case of Engineering posts.
For Tax and Accounts posts the applicant must possess a Commerce Degree.
For more information, the applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement as given below:
https://www.mahapariksha.gov.in/OnlinePortal/downloadRulesPDF/AdvtiseDMA
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 38 years.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- Sonam Kapoor's Chic Looks will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style; See Pics
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh