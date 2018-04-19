GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018: 1856 Posts, Apply before 27th April 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th April 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 19, 2018, 1:30 PM IST
Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018: 1856 Posts, Apply before 27th April 2018
Screen grab of the official Maharashtra Municipal Service.
Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018 to fill 1856 vacancies for the post of Accountant/Auditor, Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer and Engineer has begun on the official website of Maharashtra Municipal Service - mahapariksha.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 -Visit the official website -https://www.mahapariksha.gov.in
Step 2 - Click on 'Instructions and login for Maharashtra Municipal Services Recruitment- 2018' on the right side of the home page
Step 3 - Click on 'Registration Login'
Step 4 - Click on Register and fill the form with required information to generate the Registration number and Password
Step 5 - Click on Login and enter your registration credentials
Step 6 - Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://www.mahapariksha.gov.in/OnlinePortal/regiDma
Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Accountant/Auditor - 528
Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer - 733
Civil Engineer - 367
Computer Engineer - 81
Electrical Engineer - 63
Hydraulics & Hygiene Engineer - 84

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be B.E. /B.Tech in Civil/ Electrical / Computer / Mechanical / Environment in case of Engineering posts.
For Tax and Accounts posts the applicant must possess a Commerce Degree.
For more information, the applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement as given below:
https://www.mahapariksha.gov.in/OnlinePortal/downloadRulesPDF/AdvtiseDMA

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 38 years.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Recommended For You