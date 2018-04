Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018: 1856 Posts, Apply before 27th April 2018

Maharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018 to fill 1856 vacancies for the post of Accountant/Auditor, Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer and Engineer has begun on the official website of Maharashtra Municipal Service - mahapariksha.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 -Visit the official website - https://www.mahapariksha.gov.in Step 2 - Click on 'Instructions and login for Maharashtra Municipal Services Recruitment- 2018' on the right side of the home pageStep 3 - Click on 'Registration Login'Step 4 - Click on Register and fill the form with required information to generate the Registration number and PasswordStep 5 - Click on Login and enter your registration credentialsStep 6 - Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 7 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceMaharashtra Municipal Service Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Accountant/Auditor - 528Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer - 733Civil Engineer - 367Computer Engineer - 81Electrical Engineer - 63Hydraulics & Hygiene Engineer - 84The applicant must be B.E. /B.Tech in Civil/ Electrical / Computer / Mechanical / Environment in case of Engineering posts.For Tax and Accounts posts the applicant must possess a Commerce Degree.For more information, the applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement as given below:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 38 years.