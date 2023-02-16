After the 27-year-old Hardik Shah allegedly killed his wife and hid her body in the bed of his Nalasopara apartment in Maharashtra, he stayed with the body for few hours after the murder, police said.

As the case undergoes further investigation, police said that the body was discovered 36 hours after the death.

“The accused went absconding 24 hours before we found the body. So, for quite some time he stayed with the body,” senior inspector of the Tulinj police station, Shailendra Nagarkar, said.

Megha Shah’s (40), decomposed body was recovered from a flat from Vijay Nagar area of Nalasopara in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, the police said.

Meanwhile, Shah had burnt incense sticks to hide the odour as he was trying to sell household items and had invited buyers, police said on Wednesday.

Shah had sent a message to his wife’s sister about the killing and was thinking of ending his own life, police said.

Tulinj police of Palghar sent the dead body for postmortem and have registered a case under section 302 of IPC and started further investigation. Her live-in partner, Hardik, who was missing for two days, was nabbed and further probe is on.

As per initial investigation, the victim was a nurse by profession and the two have been in a relationship for the past six months.

Cops were informed about the matter when people living in the neighbourhood called the police after experiencing an extreme foul coming out of the apartment.

The accused was caught on Tuesday by the Railway Protection Force personnel from a train at Madhya Pradesh. Later, cops got to know about the murder when they started interrogating him.

With agency inputs

