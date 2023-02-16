CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » Maharashtra Murder: Accused Stayed With Wife's Body For Hours After Killing Her
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Murder: Accused Stayed With Wife's Body For Hours After Killing Her

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 21:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Megha Shah’s (40), decomposed body was recovered from a flat from Vijay Nagar area of Nalasopara in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, the police said.(Shutterstock)

Megha Shah’s (40), decomposed body was recovered from a flat from Vijay Nagar area of Nalasopara in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, the police said.(Shutterstock)

After the 27-year-old Hardik Shah allegedly killed his live-in partner and hid her body in the bed, her body was discovered at least 36 hours after the death.

After the 27-year-old Hardik Shah allegedly killed his wife and hid her body in the bed of his Nalasopara apartment in Maharashtra, he stayed with the body for few hours after the murder, police said.

As the case undergoes further investigation, police said that the body was discovered 36 hours after the death.

“The accused went absconding 24 hours before we found the body. So, for quite some time he stayed with the body,” senior inspector of the Tulinj police station, Shailendra Nagarkar, said.

Megha Shah’s (40), decomposed body was recovered from a flat from Vijay Nagar area of Nalasopara in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, the police said.

Meanwhile, Shah had burnt incense sticks to hide the odour as he was trying to sell household items and had invited buyers, police said on Wednesday.

Shah had sent a message to his wife’s sister about the killing and was thinking of ending his own life, police said.

Tulinj police of Palghar sent the dead body for postmortem and have registered a case under section 302 of IPC and started further investigation. Her live-in partner, Hardik, who was missing for two days, was nabbed and further probe is on.

As per initial investigation, the victim was a nurse by profession and the two have been in a relationship for the past six months.

Cops were informed about the matter when people living in the neighbourhood called the police after experiencing an extreme foul coming out of the apartment.

The accused was caught on Tuesday by the Railway Protection Force personnel from a train at Madhya Pradesh. Later, cops got to know about the murder when they started interrogating him.

With agency inputs

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:February 16, 2023, 21:44 IST
last updated:February 16, 2023, 21:46 IST
Read More