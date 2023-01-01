CHANGE LANGUAGE
Massive Fire at Factory in Maharashtra's Nashik, No Casualties Reported
1-MIN READ

Massive Fire at Factory in Maharashtra's Nashik, No Casualties Reported

Nashik, India

The fire broke out at a factory located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik district. (ANI photo)

As per reports, the fire broke out in a factory located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik district

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Sunday.

As per reports, the fire broke out in a factory located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik district. Visuals showed plumes of smoke coming from the factory.

Some fire tenders have rushed to the spot, ANI reported.

No casualty has been reported so far.

More details awaited.

