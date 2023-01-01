Massive Fire at Factory in Maharashtra's Nashik, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Sunday.

As per reports, the fire broke out in a factory located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik district. Visuals showed plumes of smoke coming from the factory.

Maharashtra | Massive fire breaks out in a factory located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik districtDetails awaited. pic.twitter.com/jQhSHqZCX7 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

Some fire tenders have rushed to the spot, ANI reported.

No casualty has been reported so far.

More details awaited.

