1-min read

Maharashtra Naxals Kill Gadchiroli Man on Suspicion of Him Being a Police Informer

The man, apparently a resident of Nainwadi in Bhamragad, was abducted from a marriage ceremony in nearby Mardhar village on Saturday by Maoists and his body was found Sunday morning.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2019, 8:46 PM IST
Maharashtra Naxals Kill Gadchiroli Man on Suspicion of Him Being a Police Informer
Representative Image
Mumbai: A man has been killed by Naxals in Gadchiroli's Bhamragad area, over 900 kilometres from here, on suspicion that he was a police informer, an official said Sunday.

The man, apparently a resident of Nainwadi in Bhamragad, was abducted from a marriage ceremony in nearby Mardhar village on Saturday by Maoists and his body was found Sunday morning, the official added.

The deceased has not been identified as yet and a probe was underway into the incident, he said.

Gadchiroli's Kurkheda tehsil was the site of a deadly Naxal IED blast on May 1 in which 15 Quick Response Team personnel and a driver was killed.
