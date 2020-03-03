English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Naxals Put up Women's Day Banners, Place Dummy Landmine in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli District

Representative image.

The traffic on Bhamragadh-Allapalli route was affected on Tuesday morning, as the dummy landmine blocked the road at Tadgaon village.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Nagpur: Naxals put up banners and placed a dummy landmine in the middle of a road in Bhamragadh taluka of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Tuesday. Naxals on Monday night put up two banners asking people to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 and support the naxal movement and also placed a dummy landmine in the middle of a road, an official said.

The traffic on Bhamragadh-Allapalli route was affected on Tuesday morning, as the dummy landmine blocked the road at Tadgaon village.

Women and girl students of Tadgaon burnt the banners and condemned the death of Baby Madavi, a resident of Irpanar, who was killed by naxals sometime back and raised anti-naxal slogans, stated a release from the office of superintendent of police in Gadchiroli.

