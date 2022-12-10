CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra: New Roads Constructed By BMC In Mumbai To Remain Pothole-Free For 30 Yrs, Says Fadnavis
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: New Roads Constructed By BMC In Mumbai To Remain Pothole-Free For 30 Yrs, Says Fadnavis

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 14:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Devendra Fadnavis was eaking at the 'Bhumi Poojan' event of the development works carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Image/ANI)

Devendra Fadnavis was eaking at the 'Bhumi Poojan' event of the development works carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Image/ANI)

The Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister said the government will monitor the life cycle of these roads through satellite to ensure quality works under this project

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will construct roads in Mumbai that will remain free of potholes for the next 30 years.

Speaking at the ‘Bhumi Poojan’ event of the development works carried out by the BMC, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government will monitor the life cycle of these roads through satellite to ensure quality works under this project.

“We’ll make roads in Mumbai that will remain free of potholes for 30 years. We’ll keep an eye on the life cycle of these roads via satellite to ensure quality works under this project," Fadnavis said adding neither he nor CM Shinde will allow someone to make BMC their “money-making machine".

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched the BMC’s ‘Mumbai Beautification Project’. At the launch event, the CM said the roads of Mumbai will be cement concretised and pothole-free in the next two-and-half years.

Shinde said within one or two months there will be a visible change in the city. Informing that the BMC had invited bids for cement concretisation works worth Rs 6,000 crore, the CM said he had asked the BMC to give contracts to reputed firms instead of issuing it for small patches (piecemeal).

The CM also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked his government to carry out radical change in Mumbai in keeping with its status as the country’s financial capital and an international city.

Tags:
first published:December 10, 2022, 14:00 IST
last updated:December 10, 2022, 14:11 IST