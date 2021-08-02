Maharashtra: No Relaxations for These Districts As They Remain A 'Cause of Worry', Check List

As Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday issued fresh orders in the state allowing shops to remain open till 8 pm in the districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is low, he appealed for cooperation from people in those areas where relaxing the norms was not possible currently due to the caseload.

While the state witnesses an overall decline in cases, 14 districts continue to report high number of fresh cases of COVID-19. “As far as giving relaxation is concerned, the state government is issuing an order today allowing shops to remain open till 8 pm (where positivity rate is low). However, where the number of cases is still not coming down, restrictions will remain the same," he said.

Many traders in the state and the opposition BJP have been demanding that the timings of shops be extended till 8 pm from the current deadline of 4 pm. Thackeray said the COVID-19 situation in all such districts, including Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindudurg, was a cause of worry.

The restrictions that have been imposed through ‘Break the Chain’ orders dated June 4, 2021 and June 17, 2021 for level 3 will continue for these districts:

- Satara

- Sangli

- Kolhapur

- Raigad

- Ratnagiri

- Sindhudurg

- Pune

- Solapur

- Ahmednagar

- Beed

- Palghar

Amongst the above districts, considering the higher number of positive case, higher emergence of fresh cases in the districts, the respective disaster management authorities will impose effective restrictions, the government order stated.

Further, the decision regarding regarding reducing the currently imposed restrictions in three other districts — Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane — are also to be taken by their respective disaster management authorities.

The modifications to existing restrictions are applicable in all the districts apart from the above mentioned 14 districts.

