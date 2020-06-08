Maharashtra Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than China, Mumbai Accounts for 57% Infections

As India continues to add a record number of new Covid-19 cases each day, the state of Maharashtra surpassed China in total coronavirus cases on Sunday.

According to the public health department of the government of Maharashtra, the state had 85,975 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of June 7. The same figures were updated by the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare on Monday morning.

In comparison, China had 84,191 confirmed cases as of Sunday, per Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

India had surpassed China in total confirmed cases last month on May 15. Now it has 2,56,611 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and is the fifth-worst affected country around the globe after the United States, Brazil, Russia, and United Kingdom. India has added over 1,70,000 cases of COVID-19 between May 15 and June 7.

Within Maharashtra, Mumbai alone accounted for nearly 57 per cent or 48,774 of the total cases confirmed in the state followed by Thane at a distant second with 13,014 cases.

Maharashtra had recorded its first case of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on March 9 and took over two weeks to cross the 100-cases-mark. It had just 302 cases by March 31 when the entire country had 1,400 cases.

However, as the outbreak began to spread, even with one of the strictest nationwide lockdowns in place, Maharashtra crossed 1,000 cases in the first week of April which further surpassed 10,000-mark by the end of April. Confirmed cases doubled to 20,000 within nine days.

The state recorded a daily jump of more than 1,000 cases for the first time on May 1. Since then, Maharashtra has recorded less than 1,000 cases only on three occasions – May 2, May 3, and May 5.

In fact, its 7-day-moving average of daily cases (average of a day and the previous six days) has witnessed a consistent rise right from the start of the pandemic indicating that the peak may be far away at this point in time. While it stood at 1,067 in the first week of May, it had climbed to over 2,500 by the end of the month.

The only encouraging trend for the state is the daily growth rate of confirmed cases which has remained below 4 per cent in the first week of June, its lowest since the start of the pandemic.

Maharashtra also has more than 3,000 Covid-19 related deaths which account for almost 43 per cent of all the deaths in the country. China, on the other hand, has reported 4,638 deaths related to Covid-19.