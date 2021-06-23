CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Maharashtra Nurses Strike: Medical Services May be Hit as Over 30k Staff on 48-hr Protest Amid Pandemic
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Nurses Strike: Medical Services May be Hit as Over 30k Staff on 48-hr Protest Amid Pandemic

Nurses on strike at a government hospital in Dhule,

Nurses on strike at a government hospital in Dhule,

At least 1,300 nurses of Mumbai's JJ hospital are sitting on protest, while government hospitals in 24 districts of Maharashtra are said to be affected.

Amid the pandemic, medical facilities may be hit in Maharashtra as over 30,000 nurses have gone on a 48-hour strike over various demands, including recruitment, promotion, Covid allowance and leave.

At least 1,300 nurses of Mumbai’s JJ hospital are sitting on protest, while government hospitals in 24 districts are said to be affected. Those involved in the agitation said that they will go on an indefinite strike from June 15 if their demands are not fulfilled.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:June 23, 2021, 10:37 IST