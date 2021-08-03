Maharashtra Out of the Covid-19 Docks? R-rate Down, Districts Doing Better

At the Health Ministry briefing today, as slides upon slides explaining India’s state-wise response to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic were presented in detailed graphics and charts, one thing was clear: Maharashtra numbers were no longer in the red.

Although it is not yet completely out of the woodworks, the state has put up a winning fight against the virus for the second time since the pandemic began last year. From topping all charts during the first and the second waves, Maharashtra on Tuesday, according to the government, was healing.

The state’s R-value, which indicates the speed at which Covid-19 infection is spreading in the country, is down to 1 and is continuing in a decreasing trend.

Among the 44 districts in India still showing more than 10 percent weekly positivity rate, none are from Maharashtra.

Despite three districts - Ahmednagar, Solapur and Beed - still showing an increasing trend in fresh Covid-19 infections, the number is encouraging as compared to the ten hotspot districts earlier.

At the peak of the second wave before the state went its second complete lockdown, ten districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Solapur, Raigad and Satara, were among the worst-faring in the country.

Maharashtra is currently in the process of unlocking and had further eased curbs from today allowing malls to open and shops to operate longer.

Outlets such as yoga centres, spas, salons and gyms have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity and without the use of air conditioning, the order said. Though malls will open, no multiplexes, theatres and cinema halls will operate till further order.

Maharashtra had on Monday reported 4,869 fresh Covid-19 cases and 90 fatalities - a massive climb down from the record-breaking peaks it was touching just two months ago.

Mumbai too reported only 259 new cases and nine deaths, which raised the overall case-load to 7,35,366 and the count of fatalities to 15,908, the department said in a statement. Mumbai division reported 730 cases during the day and 15 deaths, taking the tally to 16,42,223 and the toll to 34,380. Nashik division saw 829 new cases including 739 cases in the Ahmednagar district.

