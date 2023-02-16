CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Panic Grips Parts of Lathur City After Mysterious Sounds Trigger Quake Rumours

Officials however noted that there was no seismic activity during that time period in Latur city (Representational Photo: ANI)

Panic gripped parts of Maharashtra’s Latur city after mysterious underground sounds were heard by residents. According to officials, there was no seismic activity reported despite the sounds.

According to PTI, residents claimed the sounds were heard on Wednesday morning between 10:30 am and 10:45 am near the city’s Vivekanand Chowk. The sounds instantly sparked rumours of an earthquake, setting off panic bells in the city.

People soon alerted the local authorities who further alerted the district’s disaster management department. They then collected details from earthquake measuring centres in Latur city. Officials however noted that there was no seismic activity during that time period in the city, reports PTI.

Following the incident, Disaster management officer Sakeb Usmani told PTI that such mysterious sounds have been reported in the Marathwada region from time-to-time.

Earlier this month, sounds similar to these were reportedly heard in the Nitoor-Dangewadi area of Nilanga tehsil in the district, according to officials.

In September 2022 alone, three such instances of mysterious sounds were heard in Hasori, Killari and surrounding areas of Latur district

In 1993, a deadly earthquake in Killari village and neighbouring areas in the district claimed around 10,000 lives.

(With PTI Inputs)

