Maharashtra Police Arrest 3 for Running Flesh Trade Racket, Rescue 2 Women

Representational image.

Police have arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly running a flesh trade racket here in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday. Two women, who were being forced into prostitution, were also rescued, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the anti-human trafficking cell sent a decoy customer to the accused on Monday. The accused woman called the customer near a hotel in Sasupada village on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway where her two associates also arrived with two women, a police release said.

The police then nabbed the three accused and rescued the two women brought there for flesh trade, it said. The accused, including an auto-rickshaw driver, were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police said.

first published:June 09, 2021, 11:28 IST