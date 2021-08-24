Maharashtra Police Bust Sex Racket in Nagpur, Minor Rescued

A minor girl and a 27-year-old woman were rescued after police busted a sex racket operating from a salon near Medical chowk in Nagpur city of Maharashtra. One person has been arrested in this case. The police conducted the raid following a tip-off from the locals.

“One of the rescued girls is only 17-year-old. We have registered a case against the arrested accused under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act,” said an officer of the Imambada police station.

The officer further added that the locals provided us inputs that a sex racket was being operated from a salon. “Locals called us and informed that they suspect a sex racket was being operated on pretext of a salon,” said a police officer.

The officer added that on receiving several inputs about the salon, a team was formed. “A raiding team including female officers was formed. We raided the salon and rescued two girls and arrested one. We recovered several objectionable materials from the salon,” added the officer.

The police are also investigating to find out the involvement of other people in the case.

Last month in yet another similar incident police rescued four women after conducting a raid at a chawl in Vasai town of Palghar district. Two people including a transgender were arrested for forcing the women into prostitution. These women had lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The police team also recovered Rs 2.53 lakh in cash during the raid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here