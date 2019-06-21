Maharashtra Police Officer Suspended for Gadchiroli Maoist Attack
Kurkheda SDPO Shailesh Kale had reportedly asked the police personnel to travel to a particular vulnerable site in the Maoist-affected district in a private vehicle which was blown off the road in blasts triggered by IEDs.
Charred vehicles which were allegedly torched by Maoists, at Kukheda town in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Friday announced action against a sub-divisional police officer in the state's Gadchiroli who allegedly flouted procedures which led to the May 1 Maoist attack in which 15 security personnel were killed.
Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar announced in the Legislative Council that Kurkheda SDPO Shailesh Kale will be suspended for not following the standard operating procedures in the matter.
Kale had reportedly asked the police personnel to travel to a particular vulnerable site in the Maoist-affected district in a private vehicle which was blown off the road in blasts triggered by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).
Kesarkar's statement came in response to a question by Congress member Prakash Gajbhiye who raised the Maoist menace in the Gadchiroli and surrounding regions through a calling attention notice.
On the 59th Maharashtra Day celebrations, Maoists had triggered the blast which killed 15 commandoes and a driver of the elite C-60 force in Kurkheda.
It was the second biggest attack on security forces in the state since February 2009 and coincided with the anniversary observed by Maoist groups to mourn the killings of 40 rebels by security forces on April 22, 2018.
