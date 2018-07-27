GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2018: 455 Police Patil Posts, Apply Before 13th August 2018

Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 13th August 2018, 5:30 PM.

Updated:July 27, 2018, 11:41 AM IST
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 455 vacancies for the post of Police Patil has begun on the official website of Maharashtra Police - nandurbarpariksha.com. Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 13th August 2018, 5:30 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2018 for Police Patil Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nandurbarpariksha.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply online’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Terms and conditions will display on the screen and click on Ok
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.400
SC/ ST Category – Rs.300

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Police Patil Posts: 455

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand pay scale before applying: http://www.nandurbarpariksha.com/Nandurbar/Index.html

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 45 years as on 25th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and Physical Standard Test.

Important Dates:
Last Date of submission of online Application - 13th August 2018
Last Date for Submission of Online Fee - 16th August 2018
Download Hall Ticket - 27th August 2018
Examination Date - 2nd September 2018

