Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2018: 455 Police Patil Posts, Apply Before 13th August 2018
Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 13th August 2018, 5:30 PM.
Maharashtra Police logo. (Image for representation only)
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 455 vacancies for the post of Police Patil has begun on the official website of Maharashtra Police - nandurbarpariksha.com. Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 13th August 2018, 5:30 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2018 for Police Patil Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nandurbarpariksha.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply online’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Terms and conditions will display on the screen and click on Ok
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.400
SC/ ST Category – Rs.300
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Police Patil Posts: 455
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand pay scale before applying: http://www.nandurbarpariksha.com/Nandurbar/Index.html
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 45 years as on 25th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and Physical Standard Test.
Important Dates:
Last Date of submission of online Application - 13th August 2018
Last Date for Submission of Online Fee - 16th August 2018
Download Hall Ticket - 27th August 2018
Examination Date - 2nd September 2018
