Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2018: 455 Police Patil Posts, Apply Before 13th August 2018

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 455 vacancies for the post of Police Patil has begun on the official website of Maharashtra Police - nandurbarpariksha.com. Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 13th August 2018, 5:30 PM by following the instructions given below:How to apply for Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2018 for Police Patil Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nandurbarpariksha.comStep 2 – Click on ‘Apply online’ on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Terms and conditions will display on the screen and click on OkStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceUnreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.400SC/ ST Category – Rs.300Police Patil Posts: 455The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand pay scale before applying: http://www.nandurbarpariksha.com/Nandurbar/Index.htmlApplicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 45 years as on 25th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and Physical Standard Test.Last Date of submission of online Application - 13th August 2018Last Date for Submission of Online Fee - 16th August 2018Download Hall Ticket - 27th August 2018Examination Date - 2nd September 2018