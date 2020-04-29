Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Police Registers Over 83,000 Cases of Lockdown Violations

As of Wednesday, the Maharashtra police have registered 83,156 cases against people under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2020, 9:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Police Registers Over 83,000 Cases of Lockdown Violations
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Over 83,000 offences were registered and 16,897 persons were arrested for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the Maharashtra police have registered 83,156 cases against people under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

At least 155 police personnel, including 21 officers, tested positive for coronavirus, he said, adding that 11 had recovered from the infection, while three had succumbed to it in Mumbai.

As many as 618 were arrested and 165 cases of attacks on policemen were registered in the state, he said.

Police control rooms across the state received a total of 8,0617 calls during the lockdown period, he said.

The police have registered 1,114 offences of illegal transportation and seized 49,802 vehicles during the period, he said, adding that fines to the tune of Rs 2.94 crore were collected.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,974,872

    +31,229*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,141,981

    +78,167*

  • Cured/Discharged

    948,545

    +41,647*  

  • Total DEATHS

    218,564

    +5,291*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres