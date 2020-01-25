Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 1/10
  • TRS 1
  • INC 0
  • BJP 0
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 75/120
  • TRS 64
  • INC 4
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 2
Refresh Data
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Police to Get 10% Quota in Affordable Houses by MHADA

Awhad also announced that another 10 per cent of MHADA homes will be reserved for Class IV workers of the state government.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Police to Get 10% Quota in Affordable Houses by MHADA
Representative image.

Mumbai: Maharashtra police will soon get ten per cent quota in the affordable houses allotted by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), housing minister Jitendra Awhad said.

"In the housing stock that MHADA develops, we have decided to reserve 10 per cent of houses for constables," the minister said on Friday, adding that a formal proposal in this regard would soon be cleared.

Awhad also announced that another 10 per cent of MHADA homes will be reserved for Class IV workers of the state government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram