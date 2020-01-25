Maharashtra Police to Get 10% Quota in Affordable Houses by MHADA

Mumbai: Maharashtra police will soon get ten per cent quota in the affordable houses allotted by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), housing minister Jitendra Awhad said.

"In the housing stock that MHADA develops, we have decided to reserve 10 per cent of houses for constables," the minister said on Friday, adding that a formal proposal in this regard would soon be cleared.

Awhad also announced that another 10 per cent of MHADA homes will be reserved for Class IV workers of the state government.

