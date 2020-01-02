Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Police to Get Modern Weapons, Quality Training: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The state government will take all steps to provide good quality houses and other required facilities to the police personnel, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Police to Get Modern Weapons, Quality Training: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Police force will be provided all modernised weapons and quality training required to fight the enemy, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

The police force has big challenges, but the state government is committed to provide it the best training, weapons and quality standard of living, Thackeray said.

He was speaking at Maharashtra Police's Raising Day parade at the Marol Police Training Centre in Andheri.

"The world is moving forward, challenges before the police force are big and the enemy, which is in front of us, has weapons and training. To tackle such challenges, whatever is best in the world, that will be provided to the Maharashtra Police force," Thackeray said.

"Our police force should be a step ahead of the enemy," he said.

The chief minister lauded the contribution of the police force in making people feel safe and secure.

"While on duty, a policeman forgets whatever pressures and work stress he has, and he remains committed towards maintaining law and order for the safety of all," he said.

Apart from training, weapons and various other facilities, the most important thing required by the police force is "courage", he said.

"And I can proudly say that Maharashtra Police force fully has it," the chief minister said.

The state government will take all steps to provide good quality houses and other required facilities to the police personnel, he said.

After the parade, Thackeray also attended the 'bhoomi pujan' of a building in Marol area for providing houses to police personnel.

State Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, Director General of Police (Housing) Bipin Bihari and other senior police officers were present at the function.

Since the inception of Maharashtra Police force, this was the first time that the Raising Day parade was held at the Marol Police Training Centre in suburban Andheri.

It used to be earlier held at Naigaon in Dadar area of central Mumbai.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram