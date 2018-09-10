GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Maharashtra PSC Recruitment 2018 Closes Tomorrow for 939 Tax Assistant and Clerk-Typist Posts, Apply Now

Application process to fill 939 Tax Assistant and Clerk-Typist posts is closing on 11th September 2018. Check notification on the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) - mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 10, 2018, 7:12 PM IST
Picture for representation.
Maharashtra PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 939 Tax Assistant and Clerk-Typist posts is closing tomorrow i.e. 11th September 2018 on the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) - mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online for Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 (Tax Assistant), Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 (Sub-Inspector in the State Excise Department) and Maharashtra Group-C Service Main Examination 2018 (Clerk-Typist [Marathi and English]):

How to apply for Maharashtra PSC Recruitment 2018 for Tax Assistant and Clerk-Typist?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on New User Registration to generate login credentials
Step 3 – Login to your profile
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/MPSCHome.aspx

Application Fee:
General – Rs. 524/-
SC/ST/OBC- Rs. 324/-

Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other requirements differ for the posts mentioned above, thereby, interested candidates must refer to the Official Advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:
http://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/AdvtList/40-2018.pdf
