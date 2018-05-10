English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra PWD Recruitment 2018: 263 Junior Engineer Posts, Apply before 27th May 2018
The Maharashtra PWD Recruitment Examination 2018 is scheduled to be organized tentatively on 23rd and 24th June 2018.
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
Maharashtra PWD Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 263 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer has been initiated by the Public Works Department, Maharashtra on the e-Mahapariksha portal of Govt. of Maharashtra – mahapariksha.gov.in. The Maharashtra PWD Recruitment Examination 2018 is scheduled to be organized tentatively on 23rd and 24th June 2018, next month. The application process has just begun and interested candidates must apply for the exam on or before 27th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Maharashtra PWD Recruitment Exam 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.mahapariksha.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Advertisement for PWD Examination–2018
Step 3 – Click on Advertisement to ascertain your eligibility and then click on Register to fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://mahapariksha.gov.in/PWDregistration/#/register
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category Candidates – Rs.450
Reserved Category Candidates – Rs.250
Important Dates:
Application Process Begins – 8th May 2018
Application Process Ends – 27th May 2018
Download Hall Ticket – 9th June 2018 to 22nd June 2018
Maharashtra PWD Recruitment Exam 2018 – 23rd & 24th June 2018
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 38 years. Age-relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given below:
https://mahapariksha.gov.in/OnlinePortal/downloadRulesPDF/PWD_Recruitment_Add
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4300.
