Maharashtra PWD Recruitment 2018: 263 Junior Engineer Posts, Apply before 27th May 2018

Maharashtra PWD Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 263 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer has been initiated by the Public Works Department, Maharashtra on the e-Mahapariksha portal of Govt. of Maharashtra – mahapariksha.gov.in . The Maharashtra PWD Recruitment Examination 2018 is scheduled to be organized tentatively on 23and 24June 2018, next month. The application process has just begun and interested candidates must apply for the exam on or before 27May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.mahapariksha.gov.in Step 2 – Click on Advertisement for PWD Examination–2018 Step 3 – Click on Advertisement to ascertain your eligibility and then click on Register to fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://mahapariksha.gov.in/PWDregistration/#/register Application Fee:Unreserved Category Candidates – Rs.450Reserved Category Candidates – Rs.250Application Process Begins – 8May 2018Application Process Ends – 27May 2018Download Hall Ticket – 9June 2018 to 22June 2018Maharashtra PWD Recruitment Exam 2018 – 23& 24June 2018The applicant must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 38 years. Age-relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given below:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4300.