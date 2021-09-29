Maharashtra Rains Subside, Hundreds Rescued; CM Asks Officials to Expedite Relief Measures

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed officials to expedite relief measures for people affected by the recent spell of heavy rains and floods in several parts of the state, where rescue operations continued amid intermittent showers. He also ordered assessment of damage caused by rains and floods.

Twelve gates of the Manjara dam were closed on early Wednesday morning, a day after heavy water discharge from the reservoir following heavy rains led to flooding in some villages of Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts in the Marathwada region, officials said.Parts of Marathwada, north Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan regions, including Mumbai, have been lashed by heavy showers in the last few days, but the rain intensity reduced on Wednesday.

In July-end, torrential rains had battered districts in the coastal Konkan and western Maharashta, killing more than 200 people. Landslides had killed nearly 100 people in Raigad district alone.In the last two days, at least 13 people have died, most of them in Marathwada and Vidarbha, and more than 100 injured in rain-related incidents.

A day after heavy water discharge from the Manjara dam caused flooding in some places in Marathwada, an IAF team rescued three members of a family stranded in an inundated village in Latur district with the help of a helicopter, a district administration official said.The IAF helicopter rescued three people - Nagorao Kisan Tikanare (50), his wife Rukmabai (45) and son Chandrakant (11) from Poharegaon village in Renapur tehsil, the official said in a release.

After heavy showers over the last few days, rains subsided in Latur district.At least 17 tourists stranded at Pandavkada waterfall in Navi Mumbai amid heavy rains were rescued, while hundreds of people residing in low-lying areas in Thane and Palghar districts were evacuated, officials said.

Heavy showers lashed Thane and adjoining Palghar on Tuesday and Wednesday, inundating several low-lying areas in the two districts.Though the two districts did not report any casualty, several houses were submerged in floodwaters and people were marooned, the officials said.

Hundreds of people were rescued by fire brigade and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel, they said. Thane District Disaster Control Officer Anita Jawanjal and her Palghar counterpart Vivekanand Kadam said the two districts experienced heavy downpour which disrupted normal life and caused flooding in several low-lying areas.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's RDMC, said the protection wall of a hillock in Ulhasnagar collapsed, damaging some homes. Two persons trapped in the damaged houses were rescued, he said.

A total of 17 tourists from Mumbai, who were stuck at Pandavkada waterfall in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area due to downpour, were rescued by fire brigade personnel on Tuesday evening, the officials said.The towns of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Palghar in the two districts in Konkan were badly hit by torrential rains and flooding.

Twelve gates of the Manjara dam were closed, a day after heavy water discharge from the reservoir led to flooding in some villages of Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts in Marathwada.With the closure of 12 out of the total 18 gates of the dam at 4 am, the water discharge came down to 18,747 cusec (cubic metre per second) as against the outflow of 70,845 cusec on Tuesday, that caused inundation in several downstream villages, a release from the irrigation department said.

Heavy overnight rains in Nashik district prompted authorities to release water from various dams here, which caused the Godavari river to overflow on Wednesday, officials said.The district administration alerted residents living on the banks of the river as the water level may increase further due to discharge from the Gangapur dam.

The rains also caused damage to crops in Yeola, Nandgaon and Niphad talukas.Heavy showers lashed the district in the night, but the rain intensity reduced in the morning.

In Mumbai, Chief Minister Thackeray presided over a meeting called to review the situation arising out of the current spell of heavy rains.He directed the officials to expedite relief measures to people affected by heavy rains and floods.

"The damage assessment surveys should be started at the earliest by the revenue, agriculture and other concerned departments. Damage to horticulture plantations and to the fertile layer of the agricultural land of farmers should also be part of the survey," the CM said."Those students, who missed their examinations due to the unprecedented rainfall, should be given another chance to appear for the exam. A special exam can be arranged for such students a few days later," he said.

As many as 100 people have been rescued by the disaster response force with the help of boats and an IAF helicopter, officials told Thackeray during the meeting. More support on the ground has been sent by the state administration to carry out the rescue operations, they said.

On Tuesday, K S Hosalikar, senior scientist at IMD Mumbai, said, The remnants of Gulab cyclone will continue to have its impact on Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan with few places receiving extremely heavy rainfall.There is low pressure area of Gulab cyclone now. As it is moving towards Arabian sea, its effect on Maharashtra will decrease from Thursday, he had said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here