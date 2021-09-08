Maharashtra Rain Updates: Some Areas in Mumbai May See Heavy Rainfall, Red Alert for Suburb Palghar

Maharashtra Rains Updates: Heavy rainfall in parts of north coastal Maharashtra has disturbed normal life, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha on Wednesday. There are no rains in Mumbai at present, but heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours) over the financial capital neighbouring Thane has been forecast. Similar predication has been made for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts.

A report in The Indian Express cited IMD’s 24-hour forecast that mentioned moderate rain with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and suburbs. Neighbouring Palghar has been put on red alert, indicating extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in the south Konkan region till Saturday.

A yellow alert has been issued for the financial city for Thursday. From Friday, the rainfall activity will reduce, the report stated.

Here Are Top Developments:

• Six persons were swept away in floods amid heavy rainfall in Gondia and Yavatmal districts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region on Tuesday. A group of eight to 10 men had gone to Dhubad ghat area to bathe in Bagh River in Amgaon tehil, where four of them were swept away by strong currents in the afternoon, Gondia district disaster management officer Rajan Choubey said. A rescue team immediately reached the spot and launched a search operation, which was stopped later due to poor light, the official said.

• In a similar incident, two men were swept away when they tried to cross an overflowing bridge at Vasant Nagar on Digras road in Yavatmal, an official said. The body of one of the victims identified as Gyaneshwar Yadav was fished out, he said. Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to light rainfall have been reported in parts of Vidarbha, including Yavatmal and Gondia districts since Monday night.

• The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an ‘orange alert’ for the Konkan region, predicting heavy showers till September 9. In view of the 10-day Ganesh festival starting from September 10, Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar and his Palghar counterpart Dr Manik Gursal have asked citizens to be very careful while travelling and not to visit lakes, rivers and other water bodies.

• Fisherman have been prohibited from venturing into the sea and other water bodies, as per the orders. The district administrations have asked people not to cross bridges located over flooded rivers. They have also asked people to keep sufficient stock of essential items at home and protect electric meters in their buildings from flood waters.

• Citizens have been asked to keep a tab on directions issued by the district disaster management cells from time-to-time and not to believe in rumours. The authorities have also asked people residing near the banks of rivers to stay alert and shift to safer places if the water level rises in their areas.

• Ten gates of Majalgaon Dam in Maharashtra’s Beed district were opened on Monday morning after heavy rains took the water stock to 100 per cent of capacity from 69.23 per cent a day earlier, an official said. The gates of the dam, situated on Sindphana river, a tributary of the Godavari, were opened to a height of two metres, he said.

Rains Wreaking Havoc in Uttarakhand, Telangana and Odisha:

Uttarakhand: An alternative road built over Jakhan river at Ranipokhri between Dehradun and Rishikesh was washed out on Tuesday following heavy overnight rains. The road was built for commuters and light vehicles recently after a bridge on the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway was damaged due to incessant rains last month.

Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said for the time being, the traffic between Rishikesh and Dehradun continues through Nepali farm, he added. The alternative road was built when two slabs of a 56-year-old bridge on Jakhan river caved in following heavy rains on August 27.

Meanwhile, team of geologists on Monday recommended immediate evacuation of residents from the rain-hit Jumma village and adjoining hamlets in the district after big cracks appeared in houses in the area. Five people were killed and two others had gone missing after two houses collapsed in Jumma village in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district recently.

“The lower part of Nalapani from where the landslide began on August 29 causing the collapse of houses in Jumma is still sliding. Several villages, including Jumma and the adjoining hamlets, are in danger due to this. Residents need to be shifted out of these villages," district geologist Pradeep Kumar who was part of the team said.

Telangana: Low-lying areas were inundated and road links got disrupted in several districts of Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains continued to lash the state for the third day, prompting the state government to initiate relief measures. Nadikuda in Warangal Rural district received 388 mm of rainfall, while several other places in Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Warangal Urban, Rajanna Sircilla and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts also got ‘extremely heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rain from 0830 hours on September 6 to 0800 hours on September 7, according to the rainfall data of Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The heavy rains led to flooding in low-lying areas and water-logging on roads in Rajanna-Sircilla, Warangal, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts.Rivulets and other water bodies in the districts were in spate following the heavy rains and roads links were disrupted as water was overflowing on the roads.

Odisha: The Odisha government on Monday put several districts on alert as the weather office predicted that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may trigger heavy rainfall across the state, officials said. The district collectors were asked to monitor the emerging situation closely, they said.

A low-pressure area was formed over northwest and adjoining the westcentral Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha coast. It is likely to move west-northwestward during the next two-three days, the weather office said. Rains have already started in most parts of the state, including Bhubaneswar.

