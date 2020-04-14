Maharashtra Records 350 New Covid-19 Patients, Taking Tally to 2,684; Reports 18 Deaths
The death toll due to the pandemic in the state thus rose to 178, the highest in the country.
People wait to give their samples to medical staff at a slum area during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Mumbai: As many as 350 people tested positive in Maharashtra for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally so far to 2,684, a state health official said. The state also reported death of 18 coronavirus patients.
The death toll due to the pandemic in the state thus rose to 178, the highest in the country,the official said. On the other hand, 259 persons have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the official added.
