Maharashtra Records 431 New Cases; State Covid-19 Tally at 5,649
Eighteen COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 269, the officials said.
A doctor in a hazmat suit checks the temperature of residents of Mumbai's Dharavi. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded 431 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 5649, health officials said.
So far, 789 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery, the officials said.
