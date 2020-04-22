Maharashtra Records 431 New Cases; State Covid-19 Tally at 5,649

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded 431 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 5649, health officials said.

Eighteen COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 269, the officials said.

So far, 789 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery, the officials said.

