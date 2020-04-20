Maharashtra Records 466 New Cases; State Covid-19 Tally Touches 4,666
Nine COVID-19 patients died on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 232, the officials said.
Representative Image REUTERS/Prashant Waydande
Maharashtra recorded 466 coronavirus positive cases on Monday, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 4666, health officials said.
So far, 572 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery, the officials said.
