Maharashtra Records 466 New Cases; State Covid-19 Tally Touches 4,666

Maharashtra recorded 466 coronavirus positive cases on Monday, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 4666, health officials said.

Nine COVID-19 patients died on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 232, the officials said.

So far, 572 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery, the officials said.

