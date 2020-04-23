Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra Records 778 New Covid-19 Cases, Toll of Infections Now up to 6,427

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his government's focus was to reduce the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients and increase the period during which the number of positive cases double.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 10:01 PM IST
Maharashtra Records 778 New Covid-19 Cases, Toll of Infections Now up to 6,427
A healthcare worker checks his colleague's temperature in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded 778 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 6,427, health officials said.

Fourteen COVID-19 patients died on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 283, they said. So far, 840 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government's focus was to reduce the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients and increase the period during which the number of positive cases double. He made the remarks during his video-conference interaction with members of two central teams that toured Mumbai and Pune cities, the two coronavirus hotspots in the state.

The teams took a review of the medical machinery, implementation of the lockdown measures and social distancing, safety of health workers and situation of labourers in shelter camps, supply of essential goods, among other things.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Thackeray told the teams reducing the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients and increasing the period of doubling of positive cases were his government's focus.

At present, the period of doubling of patients in the state is seven days, which has to be increased to more than 10, Thackeray told the teams. He asked the state administration to take into consideration all the suggestions made by the central teams.

The teams expressed satisfaction that the government was carrying out more tests to detect the positive cases.

The statement said 78.9% of the patients who died of the infection had other ailments and were in the age group of 51 to 60 years.

Additional Secretary Manoj Joshi is leading the five-member team in Mumbai, while the Pune team is being led by Sanjay Malhotra, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

Thackeray said PPE kits may be required in additional numbers at a later stage and it is important the central government makes them available expeditiously.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

