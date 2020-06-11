Maharashtra Records Highest Covid-19 Cases, Deaths in a Day as Mumbai Adds to Woes With 97 Fatalities

Maharashtra and its capital city Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed a big surge in cases of novel coronavirus and deaths related to it. This comes a week after the first phase of ‘Mission Begin Again’, an initiative launched by the state government to slowly ease movement restrictions and restart the economy, started.

The deaths were highest in a day - 149 in Maharashtra, the previous toll was 139 on June 5, while Mumbai reported 97 fatalities, whose previous highest one-day toll was 64 on June 8. No only this, the state also reported highest-single day rise in cases which were 3,254, taking the total tally to 94,041 in three months after the virus' first outbreak recorded in the state. Mumbai city recorded 1,567 cases in a day.

Death toll in Maharashtra stands at 3,438, while Mumbai's 1,855. Moreover, the capital city has reported more number of Covid-19 cases, i.e. 52,667 than China's Wuhan city (over 50,333), the epicentre of the virus outbreak. Mumbai's toll of 97 deaths also took the average toll in the city in June to 58 deaths in a day, as reported by The Times of India.

According to the civic officials, out of Mumbai's 97 fatalities, 77 people lost their lives due to the infection in just 24 hours, while 20 deaths were from previous days.

Maharashtra Death Case Rate Rise from 3.2% to 3.6%

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not responded as why and how a sudden rise in toll due to Covid-19 was witnessed in Mumbai city. In a reported statement, the BMC has explaine that out of the 97 patients who succumbed due to the infection, 80 had co-morbidity issues. Four deaths were of those below 40 years of age, 56 were above 60 years of age, and 37 were between 40-60 years of age bar. The case death rate in Maharashtra was 3.65 per cent on Wednesday, up from 3.27 seen a few days back. Similarly, the death rate also marginally surged in Mumbai.

However, the officials stated that many serious patients were also recovering from the deadly disease. According to them, Mumbai-based KEM Hospital has treated nearly 1,833 moderate to serious patients, out of which 920 improved and 598 cured and discharged. And around 25 patients were given expensive antiviral Tocilizumab, of which 20 showed signs of improvement.

Adding more to worries, Naxal-affected Gadchirolli district on Wednesday reported its first death, leaving local administration in tension. The district reported its first case on May 18, over two months after Maharashtra announced its first case. Since then, the district has reported 45 cases and according to the administration it is due to the Mumbai returnees.

Speaking on this with The Times of India, an NMMC official said, "After we began mass screening in places like Koparkhairane, Turbhe and Airoli, we have noticed that more people are with coronavirus symptoms."

