Maharashtra Records Highest Single-day Spike of 5,537 Covid-19 Cases, Recovery Rate at 51.67%

Maharashtra recorded the biggest single-day spike of 5,537 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its overall tally to 1,80,298, the state health department said.

Before this, the highest single-day spike in the state was registered on June 28 with 5,493 cases.

The death toll due to the virus reached 8,053 on Wednesday with 198 more people succumbing to the infection. Of these, 69 fatalities occurred in the last 48 hours, the department said in a statement.

As many as 2,243 patients were discharged post recovery on Wednesday, which took the number of recovered persons to 93,154 in the state, it added.

So far, 9,92,723 people have been tested across the state and the number of active cases is 79,091, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 51.67 per cent, while the fatality rate is 4.47 per cent.

Currently, 6,08,660 people are kept in home quarantine and 38,396 in institutional quarantine.

Of the total number of new cases on Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,487, Pune city 707 and Aurangabad city 256.



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 3,688 positive cases on Wednesday taking the area's total to 1,29,088 so far.

Of the 198 new deaths,69 were reported in Mumbai alone.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 1,80,298, deaths: 8,053, recoveries: 93,154, active cases 79,091 and people tested so far: 9,92,723.