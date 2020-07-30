Maharashtra Registers Highest Daily Spike of 11,147 Coronavirus Cases, 266 Deaths

With the highest single-day spike of 11,147 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Thursday, the infection count in the state surged to 4,11,798, the health department said.

As the virus claimed 266 lives during the day, the number of victims in the state rose to 14,729, it said in a statement.

A total of 8,860 patients were discharged on Thursday, which took the count of recovered persons to 2,48,615, the

department said.

There are now 1,48,454 active cases in Maharashtra, it said, adding that the state's recovery rate is now 60.37 per cent, while the mortality rate is 3.58 per cent.

So far, 20,70,128 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.