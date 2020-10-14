Maharashtra Reopening: Mumbai Metro to Resume Services from October 19
The Mumbai Metro on Wednesday said it would resume operations from October 19, shortly after the Maharashtra government said metro services in the state can restart from October 15 in a graded manner.
"Mumbai Metro One is ready to resume its services again. Following all safety and hygiene measures, we’re ready to welcome our Metrokars back on Monday, Oct 19, 2020," it said in a tweet.
Mumbai Metro One is ready to resume its services again. Following all safety and hygiene measures, we’re ready to welcome our Metrokars back on Monday, Oct 19, 2020. Watch this space for more updates. #YourMetroSafeMetro #MetroSeChalonaMumbai pic.twitter.com/lxrIvlVVIl— Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) October 14, 2020
The Mumbai Metro said it is thankful to the state government for allowing metro operations. "We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs, and are set to restart passenger operations from October 19, 8:30am," it added.