1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Reopening: Mumbai Metro to Resume Services from October 19

Image for representation.

Image for representation. (Reuters)

The Mumbai Metro on Wednesday said it would resume operations from October 19, shortly after the Maharashtra government said metro services in the state can restart from October 15 in a graded manner.



"Mumbai Metro One is ready to resume its services again. Following all safety and hygiene measures, we’re ready to welcome our Metrokars back on Monday, Oct 19, 2020," it said in a tweet.

The Mumbai Metro said it is thankful to the state government for allowing metro operations. "We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs, and are set to restart passenger operations from October 19, 8:30am," it added.


