Maharashtra Reports 18 New Covid-19 Deaths and 394 Fresh Cases, Taking the Total to 6,817
Of 18 Covid-19 patients who died in Maharashtra on Friday, 11 were from Mumbai.
Medics on duty in Kurla, Maharashtra (PTI)
With 394 people testing positive on Friday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 6,817.
Eighteen patients died during the day, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 301, a health official said.
117 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery across the state.
Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra, thus, are as follows: Positive cases 6,817, new cases 394, death toll till now 301, total number of discharged patients 957, number of persons tested 1,02,189.
