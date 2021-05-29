Maharashtra Reports 20,295 New Covid-19 Cases and 443 Deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 20,295 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 443 fatalities, taking the tally to 57,13,215 and the toll to 94,030, the state health department said. At the same time, 31,964 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 53,39,838, the department said.

Maharashtra is now left with 2,76,573 active cases, it said. Out of the 443 fatalities, 288 occurred in the last 48 hours and 155 during the last week.

Maharashtra also added another 389 deaths to the cumulative data with various civic bodies and districts updating the toll, which pushed the overall fatality count up by 832 in the state compared to Friday, the department said. The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 93.46 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.65 per cent, the department said. The case positivity rate is 16.51 per cent.

With 2,58,799 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 3,46,08,985, it said.

Mumbai saw 1,038 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,03,560 and the death toll to 14,775, the department said. In the wider Mumbai division, which includes the city and its satellite towns, 2,968 more people tested positive for the infection, while 59 patients died including 15 from Raigad district. The caseload in the Mumbai division now stands at 15,27,345 and the death toll is 27,583, it said.

The Nashik division reported 2,568 fresh cases, including 1,246 in Ahmednagar district. Out of 47 deaths in the division, 22 were reported from rural parts of Ahmednagar district. The Pune division recorded 5,376 new cases, including 1,259 in Pune district and 2,177 in Satara district.

Out of the 108 deaths in the division, 51 were reported from Satara followed by 32 and 13 from rural parts of Solapur and Pune districts, respectively, the department said. The Kolhapur division registered 4,615 fresh cases, including 1,611 in Kolhapur district and 1,063 from rural parts of Sangli.

Out of 74 deaths in the division, 31 were reported from rural parts of Kolhapur, 16 from villages in Sangli and 11 from Sindhudurg district, as per the data. The Aurangabad division recorded 777 coronavirus cases and the Latur division 1,023. Out of 31 casualties, Beed district alone reported 16 deaths.

The Akola division witnessed 1,953 fresh infections and 44 deaths of which 12 are from villages of Amaravati and 10 from Akola city, the department said. The Nagpur division reported 1,015 cases in the day, while 51 patients succumbed to the infection of which 18 and 15 were from Gadchiroli and Gondia, respectively, the report said.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 57,13,215; new cases 20,295; death toll 94,030; recoveries 53,39,838; active cases 2,76,573; tests so far 3,46,08,985.

