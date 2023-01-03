Maharashtra Reports 22 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Below 150

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,36,709, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,417.

On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 8 cases of the respiratory illness, but zero fatality.

As per a health department bulletin, the Pune administrative circle logged the highest 13 COVID-19 cases, followed by six in the Mumbai circle and three in the Nashik circle.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts and Maharashtra has eight such circles.

As many as 45 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their overall number to 79,88,156 and leaving the state with 136 active cases, said the bulletin.

Of the 136 active COVID-19 cases, the highest are in Pune district at 68, followed by 29 in Mumbai and seven in Thane, among other districts, it said.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

With 10,300 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, their cumulative count across the state rose to 8,59,59,964, said the bulletin.

According to the health department, as many as 1,72,640 passengers arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports since December 24 when screening of travellers was started once again by the state government in the backdrop of a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China. Of these, RT-PCR test was conducted on 3,767 passengers of which six have tested positive so far.

Of the international passengers who have tested positive at the state’s airports so far, three were from Pune, two from Navi Mumbai and one from Goa, it said.

Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing (a comprehensive genetic lab test) to ascertain if any new variant of coronavirus was in circulation, a health department official said.

In the wake of the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases in countries like China, South Korea, Brazil and the USA, screening of international passengers arriving at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports was started from December 24.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,709; fresh cases 22; death toll 1,48,417; recoveries 79,88,156; active cases 136; total tests: 8,59,59,964.

