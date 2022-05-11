Maharashtra Reports 221 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally at 1,412

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 221 fresh coronavirus cases and one new fatality linked to the respiratory disease, the health department said. With this, the state’s overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,79,843, while the death toll increased to 1,47,850, it said.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 223 cases and two fatalities.Mumbai reported 124 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the department said, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the fresh infections in the state.

The sole coronavirus-linked death was reported in Thane district, it said. The state’s coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.

Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Akola, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts have zero active cases, the department said.It said 211 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,30,581 and leaving the state with 1,412 active cases.

The health department said 30,420 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far to 8,04,52,738.

