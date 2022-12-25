Maharashtra Reports 32 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally at 148

Maharashtra recorded 32 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking its overall infection tally to 81,36,511, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,414 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, while the cumulative recovery figure reached 79,87,948 after 20 patients recuperated.

The number of sample testing conducted during the day increased by more than 9,000 as compared to Saturday. A total of 19,049 tests were carried out, which took the overall test count to 8,58,61,429, he said.

The Mumbai circle recorded the highest 12 cases, followed by Pune with 11, Nagpur five and Akola four. Latur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, and Nashik circles did not report any case.

There are now 148 active cases in Maharashtra, of which Mumbai and Pune account for 50 and 42 cases respectively, the report said.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, it said.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,511; fresh cases 32; death toll 1,48,414; recoveries 79,87,948; active cases 148; total tests 8,58,61,429.

