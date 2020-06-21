INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Reports 3,870 New Covid-19 Cases, Total Number of Cases Crosses 1.32 Lakh

Doctors examines people during a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Doctors examines people during a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

With 101 deaths, the number of fatalities has mounted to 6,170. The number of active cases under treatment now stands at 60,147.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 10:46 PM IST
Share this:

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,870 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number of cases to 1,32,075, a Health official said.

With 101 deaths, the number of fatalities has mounted to 6,170, he said.

A total of 1,591 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 65,744, the official said.

india-data-0621

The number of active cases under treatment now stands at 60,147.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,32,075, new cases 3,870, deaths 6,170, discharged people 65,744, active cases 60,147, people tested so far 7,73,865.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading