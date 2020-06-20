Maharashtra Reports 3,874 New Covid-19 Cases, 160 Deaths; Infection Tally Rises to 1.28 Lakh

Maharashtra reported 3,874 new coronavirus patients on Saturday which took the tally of cases in the state to 1,28,205, while the death toll reached 5,984 with 160 new fatalities, the health department said.

At least 1,380 patients were discharged from hospitals upon full recovery which took the number of recovered patients in the state to 64,153. Of the 160 deaths, 136 were reported in Mumbai alone.

A total of 7,54,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far.

The recovery rate in the state is 50.04 per cent while the fatality rate is 4.67 per cent. At least 5,94,719 people are in home quarantine and 25,099 in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has reported 94,165 coronavirus cases and 4,413 deaths. This includes 65,329 cases and 3,561 deaths in state capital Mumbai.

Pune city has reported 12,760 cases and 505 deaths.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,28,205, New cases 3,874, Deaths 5,984,



Recoveries 64,153, Active cases 58,068, People tested 7,54,000.